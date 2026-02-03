Backstage Update On WrestleMania 42 Plans For Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

A highly anticipated showdown between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar is not guaranteed to take place at WrestleMania 42, despite the buzz generated by their confrontation during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble.

Following the Premium Live Event in Riyadh, many fans assumed the brief but explosive exchange between the two powerhouses was setting up a marquee singles match in Las Vegas. However, according to Dave Meltzer, those plans are not finalized.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer clarified that while the match remains a possibility, it is far from a lock. “That’s not 100 percent by the way,” Meltzer said. “It could happen. I’m not saying it’s not happening. I’m just saying that I was told this one’s not 100 percent, and that was the Lesnar and Oba Femi match.”

Speculation intensified after their Royal Rumble encounter. Lesnar got the upper hand, planting Femi with a German suplex before eliminating the former NXT Champion. Despite the loss, Femi delivered an impressive performance, entering the match at number one and lasting 39 minutes. Lesnar himself was eliminated soon after by the combined efforts of Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

While Lesnar vs. Femi remains undecided, the top of the WrestleMania card is beginning to come into focus. Following his Royal Rumble victory, Roman Reigns has officially selected CM Punk as his opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.