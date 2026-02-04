Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will feature Wren QCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey) facing ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca) in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

The stipulation is that the competitor who gets the pinfall or submission will become the new #1 contender for the title. Additionally, Josh Briggs will battle Elio LeFleur in the finals of the WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender Tournament.

In tag team action, Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) from The Vanity Project will take on Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger). Jaida Parker will also compete against “The Glamour” Blake Monroe in a singles match.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.