WWE NXT Results – February 3, 2026

WWE NXT Results 2/3/26

WWE Performance Center — Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Shawn Michaels & Mr. Stone Segment

Mr. Stone entered Shawn Michaels’ office thinking it was routine business, only for Shawn to praise Stone’s work over the past seven years and offer him a huge promotion on the spot. Michaels officially named Mr. Stone the new Interim General Manager of NXT. Stone was stunned, but grateful, and Michaels sent him off with a smile and a “good luck.”

First Match: Izzi Dame (c) w/The Culling vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail — Triple Threat Match for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

The opening seconds were frantic, with Vice striking first and Dame immediately trying to impose her size and aggression. Hail and Vice briefly formed a loose “anyone-but-Dame” alignment, blasting the champion with a double superkick before Hail and Vice tangled in fast submission exchanges—triangle choke to kimura, counters flying as quickly as the crowd could track them. Dame cut through it with a flying double CodeBreaker that nearly ended things early.

Dame ramped the violence up with corner spears and heavy throws, but Hail stayed slippery, countering a powerbomb attempt with a hurricanrana and later answering Dame’s CodeBreaker attempt with one of her own. Vice found her rhythm with a flurry of kicks and hip attacks, shaking her hips between strikes like she was gearing up for a highlight reel. Hail kept surging back with Exploder Suplexes and bursts of running offense, looking like she might steal the belt with speed and heart.

The match turned chaotic at ringside when Hail’s flying hurricanrana sent Shawn Spears crashing into the barricade. Moments later, Kelani Jordan stormed in and attacked Vice, targeting her ribs and smashing a ladder down on Vice’s right hand before the referee forced her away. With Vice compromised and the chaos spreading, Hail nearly stole it with rollups and reapplying the Kimura Lock, but Dame survived, spiked Hail into the ropes, and drilled her with The Liger Bomb to seal the win.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Izzi Dame via Pinfall

Afterward, WrenQCC congratulated Sol Ruca on representing NXT in the Women’s Royal Rumble, but the conversation instantly cracked open old tension. Zaria cut in, smiling through frustration, and made it clear she was sick of Sol getting opportunities she didn’t. Sol tried explaining she takes what’s in front of her, but Zaria’s bitterness boiled over—she wanted the Knockouts Tag Team Titles tonight for herself.

It was announced NXT will return to Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th.

Backstage, Chase University checked on Andre Chase following last week’s beating. Kale Dixon confronted Uriah Connors about his attitude, but Uriah said he was done waiting around. Stacks, Lexis King, and Arianna Grace appeared to stir the pot, mocking Kale and dangling the idea that Uriah should “claim his birthright.” Kale finally snapped and pointed out that if Uriah wants a real opportunity, Stacks and King are right there.

Tony D’Angelo Segment

Tony D’Angelo entered and demanded the lights come up so he could look the crowd in the eye. He ran through his accomplishments and admitted that about a year ago he had everything—family, friends, a crew—and then it was ripped away. Tony said he had to disappear and rebuild himself alone, returning as the version of Tony D’Angelo who doesn’t need anyone, operating from shadows and chaos because he likes that edge in a business where everybody knows everything.

Tony explained he came back for two reasons. The first was DarkState—he promised this wasn’t vengeance, it was punishment, and he’s coming to take everything from them the way they took everything from him. Tony teased that the second reason would be revealed only after he’s finished destroying DarkState.

A Shiloh Hill vignette aired, followed by Jasper Troy warning the Men’s Speed Championship tournament field that he enjoys swatting “bugs out of the sky,” and whoever survives the tournament will still face destruction in Atlanta.

Second Match: Elio LeFleur vs. Charlie Dempsey — WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament Match

LeFleur and Dempsey started fast, colliding with a double crossbody and immediately trading crisp pin attempts and counters. Dempsey tried to slow it down with uppercuts and grappling control, but LeFleur kept turning momentum with quick bursts—low enzuigiri, twisting suplexes, and a gorgeous Orihara moonsault that rocked Dempsey outside before rolling him back in.

Dempsey leaned on technique and punishment, working holds and snapping LeFleur down whenever he tried to fly. LeFleur answered with timing—springboard knee strikes, boots, and constant counters to Dempsey’s suplex attempts. When Dempsey looked like he might finally clamp down with another big throw, LeFleur slipped free, ducked the clothesline, and snapped him into a twisting headscissors takedown to score the tournament win.

Winner: Elio LeFleur via Pinfall

Kelly Kincaid caught up with Joe Hendry backstage. Hendry admitted he was banged up after Vanity Project’s ambush and Carver’s cheap shot, but vowed bruised ribs wouldn’t stop him. He spoke about frustration hiding behind the smile—seven months without a championship—and promised to keep climbing until he reached the top, declaring that the world will have an even bigger reason to believe when he becomes the new NXT Champion.

A Royal Rumble weekend recap aired, and TNA authority figure Daria Rae was shown watching from the crowd.

Third Match: The Elegance Brand (c) w/Ash By Elegance & George Iceman vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria — TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Zaria tagged herself in immediately, continuing the theme of controlling everything whether Sol liked it or not. The early exchanges were sharp—Sol tried to keep the pace fast, but The Elegance Brand chopped the ring down, isolating whoever they could and forcing mistakes. Zaria refused to cooperate on double teams, refusing signature tandem spots and repeatedly denying Sol tags, trying to win the belts on her terms alone.

That selfishness backfired as the champions targeted Zaria, cutting her off with constant tags and assisted splashes, grinding her down while posing and taunting. Zaria fought through it with stubborn bursts—rollups, clotheslines, and near tags she refused to take. The longer she resisted, the more obvious it became: this wasn’t just about titles, it was about pride.

Eventually, Zaria collapsed into a double-down and Sol finally got in, exploding with diving back elbows, a release German, a missile dropkick, and a running knee that nearly turned the match. But the teamwork still wasn’t there. Zaria tagged herself in again, and when Sol confronted her, the momentary shove match cracked the foundation. They hit stereo spears, but then Ash yanked Reckless out, Sol accidentally smashed Zaria with the Sol Snatcher, and the champions pounced. Ash hurled Sol into the steps, and Elegance Brand finished Zaria with their Bow & Arrow Stretch/Flying Double Foot Stomp combo to retain.

Winner: Still TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Elegance Brand via Pinfall

Backstage, Ethan Page lectured The Vanity Project, telling them next time they ambush someone, they better finish the job. He said he was done with Myles Borne after last week, calling him not hungry, and claimed he now had three young stars who would listen. Page advised Swipe Right to outthink Hank & Tank next week, and told Jackson Drake not to rush—pick your spots—speaking “as a double champion to a future double champion.”

A WWE 2K26 trailer aired, followed by footage of Blake Monroe brawling with Jaida Parker outside the Performance Center.

Fourth Match: Stacks & Lexis King w/Arianna Grace vs. Chase University w/Andre Chase

Uriah Connors came out like a man trying to prove something, blitzing Stacks with speed and snapping him down with crisp offense. Kale Dixon tagged in and kept it technical with arm control and quick counters, but King and Stacks started bending the rules—cheap kicks, distraction bickering, and nasty timing whenever Chase U built momentum.

Connors got hot again, drilling Stacks with enzuigiris and a slingshot tornado DDT, but a King superkick cut him off and swung the match into Stacks & King’s favor. Dixon fired back with forearm knockdowns and stiff shots, but Stacks stuffed his moonsault attempt, and King capitalized with a brutal Drive By followed by The Coronation to finish it.

The real twist hit after the bell: Uriah Connors walked out on Chase University. Connors abandoned Dixon and Chase, leaving with Stacks and King as the camera lingered on the betrayal.

Winner: Stacks & Lexis King via Pinfall

Jacy Jayne, Zaria, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Sol Ruca, Mr. Stone Segment

Jacy Jayne erupted on the mic, furious about the Royal Rumble and blaming Sol Ruca for eliminating her and stealing what she called her moment. Zaria interrupted, demanding her own opportunity and warning Jacy she should be worried about her, not Sol. Kendal Grey cut in next, saying she was inches away from beating Jacy at New Year’s Evil and wanted the title match run back—promising she’d either pin or tap Jacy out. Wren backed Kendal, and Sol tried to calm things down by pointing out everyone wants the same thing, while needling Zaria about friendship and trust.

Mr. Stone stepped in for his first big call as Interim GM. He announced that next week it will be WrenQCC vs. ZaRuca, and whichever wrestler scores the pinfall for their team will earn a one-on-one NXT Women’s Championship match against Jacy Jayne in three weeks, live from Atlanta.

Kelani Jordan then told Kelly Kincaid that Lola Vice won’t be knocking anyone out anytime soon because Kelani broke her hand.

The WrenQCC later claimed they had the advantage going into next week with ZaRuca “falling apart,” while Lexis King continued pressing Charlie Dempsey about joining their circle.

NXT Roadblock was announced for March 31st at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and next week’s card included Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker.

Fifth Match: Ricky Saints vs. Joe Hendry vs. Keanu Carver vs. Jackson Drake vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Sean Legacy vs. Dion Lennox — Ladder Match for the Vacated WWE NXT Championship

The bell rang and the ring turned into a riot. Hendry and Drake briefly teamed up to neutralize Carver, but Carver powered through and started smashing bodies onto ladders like it was a demolition job. Hill and Lennox joined forces to clothesline Carver with a ladder, only for Saints to blast the pile with a dropkick and swing momentum his way with rapid strikes and a swinging double DDT.

Hendry surged with ladder shots and raw intensity, powerbombing Drake onto the cavalry outside and wiping people out with a running dive. Carver reasserted control after the break, snapping ladders, catching bodies mid-air, and breaking the match down into violent set-piece chaos. Legacy hit highlight sequences—suicide dive, apron enzuigiri, slice bread off the ladder—while Hill literally walked on ladder stilts, yanked teeth out of his mouth, and unleashed helicopter ladder shots like a lunatic.

Lennox drilled Saints with a spinebuster onto a ladder, Hendry answered with a Standing Ovation on the ladder, Drake fired off a springboard swanton and tornado, and Carver kept erasing people with brute force. The madness escalated into finger-snapping and biting on ladders, then exploded when Carver rose from a pile of ladders and delivered a pounce into the crowd, followed by another pounce to Hill, and then speared Legacy through the scissor lift podium.

The finish came with Saints and Carver climbing side-by-side. Saints smashed Carver’s head against the top rung, then sent Carver crashing through a ladder bridge on the outside. Saints posed—too soon. Hendry had climbed the other side, met Saints at the top, and the two fought in a tug-of-war above the ring. Hendry struck first, blasting Saints with the NXT Championship, dumping him through the other ladder bridge, and then unhooked the title to end the war.

Winner: New WWE NXT Champion, Joe Hendry