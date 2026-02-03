Brie Bella Reveals Late Call Led To Royal Rumble Return

Brie Bella has revealed that her surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble came together much later than fans may have expected.

Brie made her in-ring return during the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match, entering at number 29. The appearance marked her first match since the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and capped off months of public speculation about when — or if — she would reunite on-screen with her twin sister Nikki Bella.

Over the past year, Brie had openly spoken about her desire to return to WWE after Nikki resumed her own in-ring career at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Now, the sisters are officially back together.

Speaking with Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, and Michelle Smallmon on Unsportsmanlike, Brie explained that the deal for her comeback was finalized very late in the process, which made the moment even more meaningful.

“It was incredible. I’ll be honest, everything kind of happened last-minute,” Brie said. “To get back in the ring with Nikki, people were like, ‘Are they going to fight each other? What’s going to happen?’ To be able to have a nice embrace with her and hug and let the world know that the Bella Twins are aligned and back together, it was really special for me. I definitely will never forget it.”

The embrace between the sisters inside the Royal Rumble match helped eliminate any uncertainty about their relationship, firmly establishing that The Bella Twins are once again united rather than positioned as rivals.

Following the Royal Rumble, Brie and Nikki appeared together on WWE Raw, where they made their intentions crystal clear. The Hall of Fame duo announced they are targeting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The titles are currently held by Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, placing the reigning champions directly in the path of two of the most recognizable tag team stars in women’s wrestling history.

With WrestleMania 42 approaching and The Bella Twins officially reunited, the women’s tag team division has gained a major boost — and Ripley and Sky now find themselves with a massive target on their backs.