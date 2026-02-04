Viewership Numbers For January 26th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on January 26th did not make it into the top 10 for the week, garnering less than 2.7 million views. This number places it among the bottom three shows in the top 10, which reached that level.

However, RAW did achieve a top 10 ranking in eight countries: Bolivia (#10), Canada (#6), Guatemala (#9), Mexico (#9), El Salvador (#10), Trinidad and Tobago (#9), the United States (#6), and the United Kingdom (#10).

Based on the available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.85 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.875 million viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode featured WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defending his title against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.