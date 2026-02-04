Paul Heyman Discusses Evolution Of Video Game Industry

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman discussed various topics with Fightful, including the evolution of the video game industry.

Heyman said, “The same way the video game industry has evolved—on a daily basis. I co-founded an agency in New York City called the Looking 4 Larry Agency and our very first client was a video game company. Their first assignment to us was a mixed martial arts game that they were launching. We had Frank Shamrock in a viral video, Nick Diaz in a viral video, and Gilbert Melendez in a viral video, and Fabricio Werdum in a viral video right after he was the first person to beat Fedor, Cung Le in a viral video.”

On why the industry is so unique:

“So we launched our agency on the back of video game promotion and since that day we have witnessed the game industry both consolidate and expand at the very same time. It’s a most unique industry. If you don’t pay attention to it on a daily basis, you’re gonna miss so much of what’s going on and where the cultural curve is taking it.”

