Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 2/3/2026

WWE taped an episode of the upcoming season of LFG on Tuesday night during NXT, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, before the show.

Full spoilers are provided below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Harlem Lewis def. Mike Derudder.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. Apollo Crews and Elijah Holyfield.

As of now, there is still no update on when the third season of WWE LFG will begin airing. The first season ran from mid-February to May of last year, while the second season aired from June 22nd to October 5th, both on A&E. Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele were the winners of the first season, while Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye secured victory in the second season.

WWE LFG began taping its new season in December 2025. This season will feature Natalya as a coach, with Kevin Owens also expected to take on a coaching role. There have been no reports yet on which coaches from the previous two seasons will return.