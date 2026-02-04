Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Status For WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Given that WWE legend Brock Lesnar is a Minnesota native, there is speculation that he will play a major role in this significant event.

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, there is a strong belief within WWE that Lesnar will be participating in the show, as he was planned for it since the beginning of the year. However, details about Lesnar’s role and potential opponent have not yet been disclosed, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Lesnar made his WWE television return last year at SummerSlam 2025 after a two-year hiatus, attacking 17-time champion John Cena following the main event, which set up their eventual match at WrestlePalooza 2025 the following month.

Lesnar also competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.