WWE NXT Roadblock 2026 Announced For March 31 In New York City

According to the official website of Madison Square Garden, WWE NXT will make its return to New York City with the NXT Roadblock premium live event (PLE) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Infosys Theater.

Additionally, it has been announced that this year’s Roadblock will once again be a live TV special on The CW, taking place the night after RAW, which will also be held at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 30.

Ticket presales for the event start today, February 4, at 10 AM local time.

The graphic for WWE NXT Roadblock 2026 features former NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, and others.

The event description reads, “NXT Roadblock returns to the Infosys Theater at MSG on March 31. Be there LIVE to see your favorite NXT superstars, including NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame, NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState, and many more!”