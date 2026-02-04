Interim WWE NXT GM Revealed

WWE NXT opened the February 3, 2026 episode on The CW with a significant on-screen leadership change.

The show began inside the NXT General Manager’s office, where NXT overseer Shawn Michaels was shown addressing brand business. Moments later, Robert Stone entered the office, setting the stage for an unexpected announcement.

Michaels informed Stone that he would be stepping into a new role, officially appointing him as the Interim General Manager of NXT.

The move marks a notable change in NXT’s on-screen power structure and comes in the wake of Ava’s departure from the role. Ava — real name Simone Johnson — had been serving as NXT’s on-screen General Manager prior to her exit, and there had been no prior indication that her tenure would be ending.

With Ava no longer in the position, Stone will now be responsible for overseeing NXT operations as the brand’s interim authority figure, while Michaels continues to serve in his overarching leadership role.

Stone’s appointment immediately raises questions about how long the interim label will last and what direction NXT may take under his authority. Known for his manipulative tendencies and managerial instincts, Stone’s leadership could add a new layer of unpredictability to the brand.

For now, Robert Stone is in charge — and the balance of power in NXT has officially shifted.

