Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Signed Tommaso Ciampa

A major title change took place on the January 31, 2026 edition of AEW Collision, as Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mark Briscoe to capture the TNT Championship. The victory marked Ciampa’s first-ever match in AEW, making his championship win an immediate statement moment.

Following the show, Tony Khan spoke with Josh Martinez and addressed AEW’s decision to bring Ciampa into the company. Khan praised Ciampa’s in-ring pedigree, emphasizing that his signing aligns directly with AEW’s core philosophy of showcasing elite-level wrestling.

“I think that AEW is where the best wrestle, and Tommaso Ciampa is a fantastic wrestler. Our fans like to see the very best wrestling against the very best. And so, Tommaso Ciampa is somebody that can come into AEW immediately. Now, he’s the TNT Champion. It reflects very well on AEW and our media partners to have such a fantastic wrestler with his credentials coming into the AEW company.

Khan also highlighted Ciampa’s long-standing connection to Ring of Honor, noting that while Ciampa had not previously competed in AEW, his legacy within ROH made him a natural fit under the broader AEW umbrella.

“Also, he has a great history in Ring of Honor. So even though he had never been in AEW, he’s a big part of the history of the Ring of Honor promotion. And as the owner of ROH, having one of the legends coming back—somebody that has great accomplishments and has been a champion in ROH, now a champion in AEW as well—he’s going on that impressive list of people that have held both the ROH TV Championship and the TNT Championship.”

Khan went on to explain that AEW’s priority when signing established talents is centered on in-ring excellence and the ability to elevate the roster through compelling matchups. In his view, Ciampa checks every box.

“And I think that as a TNT Champion, or in any role in AEW, the most important thing when we bring somebody in like a Tommaso Ciampa is: are you a wrestler? Are you a great wrestler? Is there a place for you here where you can really add to the AEW roster and set up great matches for the future? And Tommaso Ciampa fits that really to a tee, literally. I think he will be a great addition for us, and now I’m very excited that he’s the TNT Champion in AEW.”

With Ciampa now holding the TNT Championship, AEW has added another decorated name to its title lineage, immediately setting the stage for high-profile matchups moving forward.