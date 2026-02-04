AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 1/31/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT attracted an average of 492,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 94.47% increase over the previous week’s viewership of 253,000 and a 250% rise from last week’s rating of 0.02 in the same demographic.

This rating in the 18-49 demo is the highest for the show since the episode on November 19, 2025, which aired as part of a block with Dynamite and also posted a 0.07 rating.

Additionally, this episode’s total audience was the largest since the May 29, 2025, show, which had an NBA lead-in and drew 504,000 viewers.

So far in 2026, AEW Collision is averaging a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 306,000 viewers. In comparison, at the same point in 2025, the show had an average rating of 0.078 in the 18-49 demographic and 294,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and TBS Champion Willow Nightingale), who defended their titles against the Triangle of Madness’ Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue and Julia Hart).