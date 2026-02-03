Bobby Lashley Provides Update After AEW Injury

Bobby Lashley is currently sidelined from All Elite Wrestling with an undisclosed injury, but the former WWE Champion says he has no regrets about the risks taken inside the ring.

Lashley suffered the injury during the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW Full Gear in November. The match type has drawn scrutiny in recent months, as several performers have been sidelined following Casino Gauntlet bouts across AEW events.

Speaking on The Mega Powers Podcast, Lashley reflected on his current status and praised AEW’s locker room culture, describing it as unlike anything he has experienced elsewhere. “One thing, AEW is amazing. You see the crowd right now — no one else is doing that,” Lashley said. “I’ve been in every organization. That speaks volumes.”

Lashley suggested the growing injury list within AEW is a direct result of the passion performers bring to their work rather than recklessness. “You don’t get injured by doing something you don’t care about,” he explained. “You get injured because you’re pouring your whole life into this.”

The former world champion acknowledged that adapting to AEW’s in-ring style has been a learning curve, singling out stars such as Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, and Jon Moxley as examples of performers willing to sacrifice their bodies to connect with fans. “These guys are superstars,” Lashley said. “They put themselves on the line to draw people in.”

He also pointed out a philosophical difference between AEW and other promotions he has worked for, including WWE and TNA. “In other places, sometimes it’s about who you are,” Lashley said. “Here it’s, ‘Don’t think about who I am — think about what I’m doing.’ They’re not thinking about money. They’re thinking about making this place amazing.”

While there is no confirmed timetable for his return, Lashley made it clear that the environment and mindset within AEW have left a strong impression on him during his time away from the ring.