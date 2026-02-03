Tommaso Ciampa Reveals How His AEW Entrance Music Came Together

As seen during the January 31, 2026 edition of AEW Collision, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mark Briscoe to capture the AEW TNT Championship. The victory marked Ciampa’s first official match with All Elite Wrestling and immediately established him as a major force in the company.

Following the title win, AEW released a backstage video in which Ciampa discussed the rapid creative process behind his presentation—specifically his entrance music and visuals—which came together in just a matter of days. “For this all to just fall together in 48 hours,” Ciampa said. “Talking with Mike Mansury about, ‘Here’s my vision of a Tron,’ and then seeing it come to fruition.”

Ciampa also praised his collaboration with Mikey Rukus, AEW’s in-house music producer, noting how different the experience was compared to past roles. “Then talking to Mikey Rukus and saying, ‘This is the music that I’ve always wanted. Here’s the elements. Here’s four songs. Here’s the parts I like.’ And within 48 hours—with him it was more like 36 hours—it was done,” Ciampa explained.

He emphasized how rare it was to have that level of creative back-and-forth with a music professional. “I’ve never been able to collaborate with somebody who’s a music artist in that way, where it’s just your opinion after so much. It was just this back and forth of just… jiving,” Ciampa said. “I had never met this dude, you know what I mean? I can’t wait to meet him because what he put together—he just crushed it.”

With a championship win in his AEW debut and a fully realized presentation already in place, Ciampa’s arrival signals a major creative and competitive shift in the TNT Championship picture going forward.