Hangman Adam Page Addresses Marty Scurll Photo And Fan Backlash

Former Marty Scurll was among several names publicly called out during the #SpeakingOut movement in the summer of 2020.

At the time, the former Ring of Honor star issued a statement addressing the allegation made against him, acknowledging the broader issues within the UK wrestling scene while disputing the intent of the encounter.

“I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK five years ago, a community I was a part of,” Scurll wrote at the time. “Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.”

Scurll ultimately lost his position with Ring of Honor and disappeared from the mainstream wrestling landscape following the fallout.

Recently, Scurll resurfaced in public discourse after a photo of him alongside Hangman Adam Page went viral on social media, prompting significant backlash. In an interview with SI.com, Page addressed the reaction and clarified his position.

“I think when that happened, I was obviously surprised. Shocked. It didn’t seem like the person that I knew,” Page said. “But I mean, I knew now that it was, and I guess I was kind of faced with a choice—like what to do with that information.”

Page explained that, following the initial allegations, he reached out privately to check on Scurll as someone who had faced severe professional consequences.

“I reached out to him then because he had faced a lot of consequences from the public. He had lost his job from Ring of Honor. He was facing consequences from people online. So [I] checked to see how he’s doing, and I remained in touch with him for, you know what, since then—has been six years.”

However, Page was explicit in distancing himself from any suggestion that the photo represented support, endorsement, or an attempt to rehabilitate Scurll’s image.

“I guess I kind of will make a couple things clear about it,” Page said. “I completely recognize that what he did, his actions, are abhorrent. Disgraceful. There’s no excuse. I completely recognize that.”

“I don’t want that photo to seem like some kind of endorsement, or that I have any interest whatsoever in whitewashing what he did, or any interest or intention of rehabilitating his public image,” he continued. “None of that is something that I’ve ever been interested in doing. Not now, not ever.”

Page concluded by acknowledging that the public consequences Scurll has faced—aside from harassment—have been justified.

“I think that the consequences of his actions that he’s had mostly from the public… I think they’ve been warranted.”

The clarification underscores Page’s stance that maintaining private human concern does not equate to public absolution, nor does it negate accountability for past actions.