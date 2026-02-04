Photo: Paul Wight Shares Major Weight Loss Update

Paul Wight continues to make major progress in his ongoing fitness journey.

The former Big Show took to social media on Monday to share a new photo highlighting his transformation, revealing that he is closing in on a significant personal goal. Wight disclosed that he currently weighs 393 pounds and is aiming to reach 360 pounds.

“Currently 393lbs. Shooting for 360lbs,” Wight wrote. “I truly appreciate the years of support. #fitnessjourney #gymselfie”

At his heaviest during his in-ring career, Wight was famously billed at around 500 pounds, making the latest update a notable milestone in his long-term health progress. The visible transformation reflects years of dedication following multiple surgeries and lifestyle adjustments.

Now 53 years old, Wight has remained active in professional wrestling in a variety of roles since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. While his in-ring appearances have been limited, he has become a respected presence behind the scenes and on commentary.

Most recently, Wight appeared on commentary for the January 24, 2026 episode of AEW Collision, continuing his involvement with the promotion as both a broadcaster and ambassador.

Wight has also been heavily involved in community outreach initiatives for AEW, using his platform to promote fitness, wellness, and charitable causes.

The latest update serves as another inspiring chapter in Wight’s post-ring evolution, proving that his impact on the industry extends far beyond his legendary run as one of wrestling’s most dominant giants.