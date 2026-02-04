Backstage Update On Jake Doyle Being Sidelined With An Injury

According to a report from PWMania.com, AEW star Jake Doyle recently suffered a torn bicep and will be sidelined for an extended period.

The latest edition of Fightful Select Answers indicates that Doyle is expected to be out of action for several months, at least until the spring.

The report also mentions that, following the initial shock of the injury, Doyle seems to be in good spirits. He recognized the nature of his injury immediately when it occurred.

Fortunately, Doyle feels relieved to be signed with a company where he can earn a salary and continue to make a living despite his injury.

Doyle, who was previously known as Jake Something in TNA Wrestling, made his AEW debut earlier this year on the January 7th edition of Dynamite as a new member of the Don Callis Family.