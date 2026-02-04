Tony Khan Comments On Royce Keys Leaving AEW For WWE

Royce Keys officially arrived in WWE during the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, making his surprise debut as an entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

The powerhouse competitor was previously known to fans as Powerhouse Hobbs during his run with AEW.

Following Keys’ high-profile debut, Tony Khan addressed Hobbs’ departure from AEW while speaking with Josh Martinez. Khan reflected positively on Hobbs’ time with the company and wished him well as he begins this new chapter in WWE.

“Well, I think Powerhouse Hobbs had a great run here in AEW. He started wrestling here in Jacksonville, where I am now, and had some great matches, and became a champion in AEW. We were just talking about the TNT Championship. He’s a former TNT Champion, former World Trios Champion. I’ll always wish him all the best.”

Hobbs was a key figure during his tenure in All Elite Wrestling, capturing both the TNT Championship and the World Trios Titles before ultimately exiting the promotion. His Royal Rumble appearance marked his first official WWE outing under the new name Royce Keys, immediately placing him on the radar as a talent to watch moving forward.