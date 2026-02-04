Logan Paul Addresses Royal Rumble Masked Attacker Rumors

Logan Paul has publicly denied speculation that he was the masked individual responsible for attacking Bron Breakker during the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

The mystery has been a hot topic since the event, where Breakker was ambushed during his entrance as the No. 2 participant in the men’s Royal Rumble match. A figure dressed in all-black blindsided the former NXT Champion with a stomp, leaving him vulnerable to a lightning-fast elimination by Oba Femi just 10 seconds later.

Fan-shot footage quickly circulated online, with viewers noting what appeared to be blonde facial hair beneath the attacker’s hood. That detail fueled speculation that either Logan Paul or his brother Jake Paul may have been involved.

Addressing the rumors on a new episode of IMPAULSIVE, the former United States Champion firmly shut down the theory, instead offering a tongue-in-cheek alternative.

“By the way, I’m not the masked man. I’m not the masked man, guys. I see the commentary online. I’m not the masked man. If I am, that’s a shock to me because I don’t remember doing that,” Paul said. “It’s probably Green Shirt Guy. Motherf*cker couldn’t afford the seats on the other side, got priced out by the Saudis. He was on the opposite side, he was in the seats on the other side. Couldn’t get on TV this time, buddy.”

Paul was referencing “Superfan Smilez,” the well-known WWE superfan frequently spotted ringside wearing a green smiley-face shirt.

The storyline bears similarities to a previous masked attacker angle at Survivor Series, where an unknown figure assisted The Vision in winning WarGames before ultimately being revealed as Austin Theory.

At present, WWE appears to be teasing Seth Rollins as a potential suspect. However, Rollins is reportedly not medically cleared following surgery he underwent in October, leaving the true identity of the masked attacker an open question.