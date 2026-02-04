Cody Rhodes Pushes For Return Of Monthly WWE House Shows

Cody Rhodes is pushing for a notable shift in WWE’s touring strategy, advocating for the return of a more consistent house-show schedule. The Undisputed WWE Champion recently revealed that he has pitched company leadership on reviving non-televised live events on a monthly basis.

In the years following WWE’s merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings, the company has significantly scaled back its traditional domestic touring. What was once a near-constant rotation of weekend live events in smaller markets has been replaced by a model focused on televised programming, international tours, and select “SuperShow” events tied to holidays. While the shift has obvious benefits, Rhodes believes something essential has been lost in the process.

Speaking on the latest episode of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes explained that he misses the rhythm and culture created by the old touring grind. According to Rhodes, the reduced schedule can make it harder for talent to feel connected as a unit. “I had suggested some of the top brass in the company for a myriad of reasons: camaraderie, the reps, the general sense of working here,” Rhodes said. “It’s hard to think you work somewhere if you’re only there a couple of days a week, right? Versus the schedule for when we first started, where it was full tours, live events, then you come to TV, and then you’re home less time.”

Rather than calling for a full return to the punishing schedules of the past, Rhodes proposed a more measured approach. His idea centers on running a single weekend loop each month dedicated specifically to house shows—events that lean into their non-televised identity and offer a different kind of experience for both talent and fans. “I had suggested to them, I said: run one weekend a month, call them house shows, make them almost poke the fourth wall a little bit in terms of what they are,” Rhodes explained. “They’re canon, but they’re not. You’re going to see some of the stuff you see on TV, but it’s going to be a bit more of a mixed bag. And maybe you’re going to see some people you’ve never seen before who are getting their first rep in front of you. Run them that way where there’s an intimacy to them that’s advertised. ‘This is a house show. That’s what you guys are getting, and it’s going to be awesome.’ They’re so fun, so fun.”

Rhodes acknowledged that the idea may not be perfect in practice and admitted there’s a chance the roster could eventually sour on the added travel. Still, he believes the potential upside—improved locker-room morale, stronger chemistry, and valuable in-ring experience—makes it worth considering.

For decades, house shows served as the backbone of wrestler development, allowing performers to refine their craft, test new ideas, and build chemistry away from the pressures of live television. While WWE’s lighter touring schedule has given talent more time to recover and be with their families, veterans like Rhodes feel that the lack of regular “reps” and shared time on the road has diminished some of the camaraderie that has long defined the business.