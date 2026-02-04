Nikki Bella Believes WWE Women’s Division Is Better Than The Men’s

Nikki Bella believes the current state of WWE is being driven by its women’s roster—and in her view, it has surpassed the men’s division altogether.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who recently returned to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble, shared her thoughts while appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the discussion, Bella praised the evolution of opportunities for female performers, calling the current era the strongest the division has ever seen.

She pointed to the depth and prominence of today’s champions—highlighting names such as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer—as evidence that the women’s roster is consistently delivering at the highest level, including main events on major shows. “The women’s division especially is incredible. I actually, no offense, think the women’s division is better than the men’s division overall,” Bella said. “I think for women, it’s the best ever because of the opportunities given.”

While Bella was effusive in her praise of the women’s side, she also raised concerns about the men’s division. According to Bella, WWE faces an urgent need to establish the next wave of male stars, particularly as several longtime top names approach the end of their in-ring careers.

She referenced recent events surrounding the Royal Rumble as a clear signal of that transition, including AJ Styles’ abrupt exit following a career-threatening match against Gunther, along with the ongoing absence of John Cena. “I do think we need to build more stars overall in the WWE, especially for the men. Especially seeing how many are going to be retiring soon,” she explained. “Already to lose AJ Styles so quick, that was crazy sad. John [Cena] is gone. You look at some of the other top stars’ ages and you’re like, ‘Oh wow.’”

Bella’s comments echo a broader industry conversation about WWE’s future direction, with the women’s division continuing to set the pace while the company looks to establish its next generation of male headliners.