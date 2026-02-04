Big E Says Royce Keys’ WWE Debut Was ‘Beautiful’ To See

Royce Keys arrived in WWE at the 2026 Royal Rumble and wasted absolutely no time making an impression.

After wrapping up a five-year run with All Elite Wrestling in January 2026, the powerhouse formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs signed with WWE and debuted as a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Among those praising the debut is former WWE Champion Big E, who spoke about Keys’ arrival during a recent episode of Notsam Wrestling Live! and shared insight into their personal relationship.

Big E revealed that he had the opportunity to speak with Keys both before and after the Royal Rumble match, expressing genuine happiness for someone he has known and supported for years.

“I got to see Royce Keys, the former Will Hobbs, before and after, and he’s someone that I have known for a few years now and I’ve been such a big fan of,” Big E said. “So to see him on this stage, get this opportunity, it’s something that he’s dreamed of for quite some time. So it was beautiful to see him there.”

Keys’ journey to WWE comes after a notable tenure in AEW, where he competed as Powerhouse Hobbs from 2020 through early 2026. During his time with the promotion, he was featured prominently across several major storylines and factions, including Team Taz, QTV, and the Don Callis Family.

He also enjoyed championship success, capturing both the TNT Championship and the AEW World Trios Championship, establishing himself as one of AEW’s most physically dominant homegrown talents.

After his AEW contract expired in January 2026, Hobbs wasted no time making the jump to WWE, debuting under the new ring name Royce Keys — a name that reportedly holds personal significance to him.

Keys entered the Royal Rumble match at number 14 and immediately showcased his power and presence on the biggest stage possible. One of his first major moments saw him eliminate former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, drawing a strong reaction from the live crowd.

His run in the match eventually came to an end when he was eliminated following an exchange involving Bronson Reed, but the debut firmly established him as a talent to watch moving forward.

With WWE clearly positioning him for future opportunities and praise already coming in from respected veterans like Big E, Royce Keys’ transition from AEW to WWE appears to be off to a promising start.