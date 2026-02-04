Carmelo Hayes Responds To CM Punk Callout After Royal Rumble

Carmelo Hayes is more than willing to step into the ring with CM Punk—but he’s confident the matchup wouldn’t end well for the World Heavyweight Champion.

Both superstars kicked off 2026 holding championship gold, and while they currently compete on separate brands, Hayes made it clear that a showdown between the two is very much on his radar.

The reigning WWE United States Championship holder recently appeared on the Beyond the Bell Podcast, where he was asked about Punk referencing him following the Royal Rumble. Hayes didn’t hesitate to express his interest in making the match a reality. “Yeah, I mean, I definitely want to wrestle CM Punk,” Hayes admitted. “I made a joke on Twitter, though. I was like, if we do, it’s gotta be winner-takes-all. That would be crazy.”

Before leaning into any competitive trash talk, Hayes took time to highlight Punk’s positive influence behind the scenes. Contrary to some public narratives, Hayes described Punk as a mentor figure who has been genuinely supportive of younger talent in WWE. He recalled a memorable moment following his own United States Championship victory.

“Punk, he’s actually a guy, man. I’ve been watching him, obviously, since I was a kid, right? So I’ve looked up to CM Punk, and he’s been a mentor to a lot of the younger guys backstage, despite what people want to say,” Hayes said. “He’s always been a mentor to a lot of us, and he’s always excited to see us have our first moments. I remember when I won the title, he was in gorilla with a tear in his eye. I couldn’t believe it. I’m like, ‘Bro, why do you care so much?’ But it’s just, I think, him seeing other people have these accomplishments for the first time… It’s just very cool that he’s like that.”

While the respect is real, Hayes made it clear that admiration wouldn’t carry over once the bell rings. Discussing how a potential match might unfold, “Him” projected supreme confidence in his speed, conditioning, and momentum compared to the veteran star.

“But yeah, as far as getting in the ring with him, I’d probably run circles around him, honestly,” Hayes continued. “But I mean, no, I think CM Punk’s a great in-ring performer, but I don’t think he’s ready for what I got. Because man, I’m just going right now, bro, like, week to week to week with it. And I’m very much looking forward to that match. And I challenge CM Punk to really bring the heat, man. And like I said, he’s on the road too, and he’s having a great title reign, but we can go title reign for title reign. And I don’t think he’s touching Melo.”

With both men firmly established as champions and momentum building on each side, a future clash between Hayes and Punk would represent a true generational test—one Hayes clearly believes would end with him standing tall.