AEW Dynamite Results – February 4, 2026

AEW Dynamite emanates from The Pearl in Las Vegas, NV. tonight.

Featured below are AEW Dynamite results for Wednesday, February 4, written by PWMania.com’s Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 2/4/26

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and Tony Schiavone joins him on the broadcast. We then see some old school AEW Collision-cold-open style promos from the likes of MJF, Brody King, Don Callis, The Babes of Wrath and others. We then return inside The Pearl in Las Vegas for our opener.

Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family

The theme for Jon Moxley plays and out through the crowd comes The Death Riders for our first match of the evening. It will be trios action, with Jon Moxley, PAC and Daniel Garcia competing. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for their opposition plays, and out comes The Don Callis Family trio of Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander and El Clon.