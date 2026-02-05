Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 2/7/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings on Wednesday night at the Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, for this week’s episode of Collision.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) def. GOA (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) to earn a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

– Thekla and the Sisters of Sin assaulted Kris Statlander while Statlander was speaking with Renee Paquette in the ring, and whipped her with a strap. Statlander then declared that the stipulation for her match with Thekla on next week’s Dynamite will be a strap match.

– Tommaso Ciampa (c) def. The Conglomeration’s Roderick Strong and The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli in a 3-Way Match to retain his AEW TNT Championship. Strong took the pinfall. After the match, Kyle Fletcher made his way out to the ring and confronted Ciampa, saying Ciampa would never fill his shoes. He then declared himself the greatest AEW TNT Champion of all time and challenged Ciampa to face him on Dynamite. Ciampa then accepted, and Fletcher said Ciampa came here because it’s where the best wrestling is, so now he’s going to find out what the best looks like.

– JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight def. Sky Flight’s Scorpio Sky.

– Mina Shirakawa def. Viva Van via submission.

– The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir) def. Sky Flight (Zayda Steel and Dante Martin). Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy saved Sky Flight from a post-match attack.

– Triangle Of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla def. Brittnie Brooks. They assaulted her with a strap after the match, and Kris Statlander made the save.