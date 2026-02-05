WWE EVOLVE Results – February 4, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Team PC were in the locker room, chuckling about last week and setting up more stuff for Sean Legacy to clean up.

– Tyra Mae Steele defeated Carlee Bright via pinfall.

– Earlier today, The Vanity Project met with Mike Cunningham, Aaron Rourke, Cappuccino Jones and Eli Knight to ask them for some help for Jackson Drake’s title match against Kam Hendrix later. As much as they don’t like Drake, they don’t want Hendrix to win, either, so they’re in. Rourke was hitting on Drake and left him his number. But next week, it seems Cunningham and Knight will face Swipe Right.

– Arianna Grace and Nikkita Lyons were upset about the psychic saying they should change and not be mean anymore. Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday then approached them and Grace and Lyons struggled to try to compliment them while asking if they can put their past behind them. Diggs and Holiday then invited them to film a TikTok video with them.

– Drake Morreaux defeated Sam Holloway via pinfall.

– Next week, Karmen Petrovic faces Kendal Grey for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– Team PC continued to throw trash on the ground for Legacy to clean up. The ID team showed up in solidarity to help him clean. It’s Gal then told Team ID that they look more at home cleaning than they do in the ring. Rourke then called out It’s Gal’s attitude and behavior and challenged him to a match for next week.

– Dante Chen defeated Trill London by pinfall.

– The February 25th episode is being declared the season finale, with March 4th being the season premiere and EVOLVE Succession II with both titles on the line.

– Kali Armstrong was interviewed by Chuey Martinez about her recent string of losses. She thinks she might need to go back home to rekindle that spark she’s been missing lately.

– The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake (c) def. Kam Hendrix to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship.