Jey Uso Explains Why He Sees Himself As A Top WWE Star

WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso recently appeared on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, “Do You Wanna Talk About?”

During the episode, he discussed several topics, including his belief that he is a top contender in the company, although he still has to compete for that position.

Uso said, “We’re all still competing. Especially with you [Rhodes], I still compete with you. Man, come on, man. Come on. I still compete with you, I still compete with Seth. I look at the top homies. Man, I consider myself a top guy, and internet, whatever. Y’all say — whatever… I’m him. I’m ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso now. Y’all know which twin I am now.”

