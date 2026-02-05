WWE Hall Of Famer Hopes AJ Styles Has One Last Match In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics, including his hopes for WWE legend AJ Styles to wrestle one last time in TNA Wrestling.

Ray said, “It would be a travesty if you did not, at the very least…if you did not see AJ Styles wrestle one last match in TNA at Bound for Glory, and then be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s a travesty. There’s no reason it should not happen. Zero, zilch, none, nada. There’s no good reason. My personal feeling is I hope that AJ Styles [is done] as an in-ring performer in the WWE, but I would love to see him have one last match in TNA, and then be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. That’s what sounds right to me. And by [Triple H] saying ‘His heart isn’t in it anymore,’ I’m kind of…I’m alluding that maybe they’re concerned that AJ is going to go do something else one last time in a different company.”

On why GUNTHER shouldn’t have been in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

“If I would’ve had say, I would’ve voted no GUNTHER in the Rumble. I would want the last people, I would want the last thing for the people to remember is the elimination of AJ…the defeat of AJ. Now, they’re going to show GUNTHER defeating AJ many times. They’re going to remind us of it. But you can’t remind us of Roman winning without reminding us of who he threw out last. So GUNTHER will always be involved in that reminder.”

On ww the last impression of GUNTHER at the show should have been him ending Styles’ career:

“You’ll see the visual of Roman eliminating GUNTHER, but you might not hear GUNTHER’s name; you’ll hear them talk about Roman winning. When they remind us about GUNTHER and AJ, they’re going to remind you that GUNTHER made AJ pass out, and AJ had to retire. I just don’t…now, what I did love was the uncertainty came out at 30, because when GUNTHER came out at 30, I did say to myself ‘Holy s**t.’ What did we talk about last Friday, Dave? We talked about GUNTHER has the opportunity to retire AJ and win the Rumble. Wow, what a night that would be for GUNTHER. So they definitely had me thinking about that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.