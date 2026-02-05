Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to air this week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The Undeniable Diamond,” Tessa Blanchard, will be in singles action.

Previously announced for the show are The Elegance Brand, featuring Ash By Elegance, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance, and Heather By Elegance, who will face The Angel Warriors, consisting of Xia Brookside and TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee, along with Indi Hartwell, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. Trey Miguel will also compete in a singles match.

Additionally, Elijah and Jade Stone will take on Order 4, which includes Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz, in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Righteous, consisting of Vincent and Dutch, will also be in action as part of the tag team division.

Join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.