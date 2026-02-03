Mixed Belief Within TNA Over Steve Maclin Situation

As reported by PWMania.com, Steve Maclin was fired following the briefcase reveal during the Feast or Fired Match on last week’s episode of iMPACT on AMC.

Meanwhile, Eric Young, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards all received title shots.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed whether this situation was a shoot or a work after being asked by a fan. Sapp noted that while it’s not definitively clear whether it’s a shoot or a work, Maclin has been “tight-lipped” about the matter, and multiple sources within the company believe he is leaving TNA.

Sapp also mentioned that Maclin had signed an extension with the company in January after his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the year. However, the exact length of this new contract remains unconfirmed. He added that some people in the company believe this situation is a shoot; if it turns out to be a work, then some of the talent may be unaware of it.

Historically, many Feast or Fired matches have resulted in the “fired” individual being legitimately released, although there have been exceptions.

No information has yet emerged to clarify which category Maclin falls into.