Steve Maclin Receives Pink Slip In Feast Or Fired Reveal

During Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, the reveals of the Feast of Fired briefcases took place, with Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards all winning briefcases in last week’s match.

In the segment, it was revealed that Edwards’ briefcase contained a World Championship match opportunity, while Miguel earned a shot at the TNA International Championship. Young received a chance at the TNA X-Division Championship, and unfortunately, Maclin ended up with a pink slip. Young then told Maclin that his choices were haunting him. When Gia Miller asked if Maclin had any final words, he replied with nothing and simply walked away.

Maclin has been with TNA Wrestling since 2021 and is a former World Champion, as well as a two-time TNA International Champion. His contract is set to expire at the end of the year, and he reportedly signed an extension earlier this month, though the length of this extension has not been confirmed. Maclin has been taking independent bookings through to April.

While most Feast or Fired matches result in the person receiving a pink slip being legitimately released, this is not always the case. For example, Grado’s firing in 2016 was a kayfabe release, and he eventually returned. Similarly, Velvet Sky’s firing in 2015 and Curry Man’s in 2008 were also kayfabe releases.