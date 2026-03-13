Cedric Alexander Explains Why He Didn’t Join The Hurt Syndicate In AEW

TNA Wrestling star Cedric Alexander recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his feelings about The Hurt Syndicate joining AEW.

Alexander said, “All of the above. Bobby (Lashley), Shelton (Benjamin), MVP, they’re all legit close friends of mine so I was very happy for them that they got to bring the group back and finish their story, their careers the way they wanted to. But I was also like, ‘Man, what about me? I was a part of that group too. I helped make that group what it was’ but, at the same time too, when I had the opportunity to go to AEW, I was looking at it in a sense of, well, for them, they’re finishing their careers with The Hurt Business.”

On reason he chose not to join AEW:

“I still got another 10, 15 years to go. So, I kind of wanna do my own thing and just be my own man for a while and not be linked to all he did was Hurt Business stuff. Cedric Alexander, because of the Hurt Business. Like, nah, no, I was a self-made man before I came to WWE in C.W.C. so I would like to be able to say, nah, this was my choice. Something I did for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)