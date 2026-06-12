Updated Lineup For TNA Slammiversary 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled for this month.

The main event will feature TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana defending his title against “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth. Additionally, the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The System (comprised of “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Bear Bronson), will defend their titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch).

In other matches, “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young will face Ricky Sosa in a singles match, and The System’s Eddie Edwards will go up against “The Face of the Franchise” Moose in another singles bout.

Previously announced matches include TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee defending her title against Xia Brookside, and TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System defending his title in an Ultimate X Match against “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, and three yet-to-be-announced participants.

TNA Slammiversary 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28th, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will air live on PPV.