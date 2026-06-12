Skye Blue Names Her Favorite Opponent In AEW

AEW star Skye Blue, a member of Triangle of Madness, appeared on Close-Up with Renee Paquette to discuss various topics, including her favorite opponent in the company.

Blue said, “Probably Toni Storm. I feel like every time I wrestle her, it just gets easy — like, not easier. I feel more comfortable in the ring, more confident in the ring. And it is the coolest thing to me to pick her brain, because she just gets it. Like, she gets this.

On getting advice from Storm:

“And she is also an awesome human being. I just instantly felt comfortable around her, and being able to ask questions. Like, ‘This is probably a silly question–‘ You know, I don’t have to preface it with that. She just makes me feel comfortable enough that I could just ask my question, or if I have a worry in the back of my head, she’ll calm it like that. It’s just the coolest thing ever.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)