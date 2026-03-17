TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 3/12/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC attracted an average of 259,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 4.02% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 249,000, while the rating in the same demographic remained unchanged at 0.04. It is important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+ streaming services.

However, the rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic is still slightly down from the series high of 0.05, recorded three weeks ago. The viewership for this episode is the highest AMC has seen for TNA iMPACT, surpassing the previous series high of 254,000 viewers on February 12th.

It seems TNA has established a stable viewership level, as the show has maintained similar numbers over the past few weeks. Furthermore, TNA iMPACT lacks comparative viewership data from previous years due to missing statistics for 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a rating of 0.041 in the key 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by “The Face of the Franchise” Moose facing off against The System’s “Prime” Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight.