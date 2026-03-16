Steve Maclin Clarifies TNA Contract Status

TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin appeared on the Mike and JD Show to discuss various topics, including his reinstatement by TNA and the fact that he did not re-sign with the company.

Maclin said, “That’s the funny part, it is that the announcement came out that I resigned, but technically I was reinstated. So that’s kind of all I’ll talk about on that end, and I think my team kind of said it where the departments obviously aren’t doing their job well enough, but I was reinstated uh to my current deal that I did have before I was fired from the Feast or Fired Match. So uh yeah, I’m excited to be sticking around for the bit that I am, but yeah, it’s been fun to just kind of torment and uh play the system in its own way.”

On if he prefers playing the heel or the babyface:

“It’s kind of the role of whatever is being asked of me, I try to do my best of my ability. And as a baby face, it’s very hard to be that white meat babyface these days. And what’s relatable and for me, being who I am and coming out and smile, I literally — I came out last night on AMC, and I got everything I wanted. I played everybody for it. I played Mike Santana. I played Tom Phillips. I used pretty much everybody’s emotions to get what I wanted. So, yes, it’s gratifying, too, because for how selfless I have been for the company, for how selfish that I get to be now, and kind of give it all back for how selfless I have been.”

On being back in the spotlight in TNA Wrestling:

“The things you have to do to get back into the spotlight, the hard work that you put into it. Going from like the guy that they call to wrestle [Mike] Santana when he’s new to the company, the guy that they call to wrestle Nick Nemeth to, when he first gets into the company, to have these great matches now that you’re the guy that they call when they need a head when they need a main event for sacrifice. It’s the ebbs and flows of wrestling. Everything’s a marathon, not a sprint. And I, with my time in WWE, I was in the Performance Center, I learned a lot there in my time on television, there with SmackDown and NXT. You learn that it’s just you get put in these roles, and for me, it lets me know that TNA wrestling trusts in me, no matter what I do whenever they put me out there, whether it’s with a microphone or a talent coming in to put out the best possible performance. So for me, it’s more of a humbling and gratifying moment for me just because I know my worth and that’s a moment where I think fans don’t realize what’s happening at the time until later on where it’s like, oh wow, he was out there because that’s the role that he was put in as a gatekeeper and as so you said. So for me it’s great, but now being back in the main event role where I know I should have been the whole time, I’m right where I need to be.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)