Matt Hardy Predicts Bron Breakker And Liv Morgan To Win Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble just one day away, speculation is running rampant over which Superstars will earn a coveted spot in the main event of WrestleMania 42. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy weighed in with his predictions for both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches—pointing to a rising powerhouse and a familiar former champion.

When discussing the Men’s Royal Rumble, Hardy highlighted two physically imposing competitors who he believes are legitimate dark-horse contenders. Ultimately, however, he gave the edge to Bron Breakker.

“I’m going to throw out two names that aren’t top names that would win, but two people that I think are possibilities. I would say Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu. Let’s go Bron Breakker.”

Hardy also touched on the ongoing buzz surrounding Seth Rollins, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Despite Rollins being expected to remain out of action for several more months—with a potential return around WrestleMania season—Hardy believes “The Visionary” will still make his presence felt at the event.

“Yes, I do think Seth Rollins will get back in this Rumble.”

On the women’s side, Hardy aligned with much of the fanbase and the betting markets, selecting Liv Morgan as his pick to win the Women’s Royal Rumble. Morgan has been a fixture in the title picture over the past year and enters the match with significant momentum.

“I would say on the women’s side, Liv Morgan.”

With just hours remaining before the countdown clock starts, Hardy’s predictions add another layer of intrigue to a Royal Rumble that is already being heavily teased for surprises, breakout performances, and major WrestleMania implications.