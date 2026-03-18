Jacob Fatu Reveals Biggest Adjustment Since Joining WWE

WWE star Jacob Fatu spoke with TV Insider about various topics, including the biggest adjustments he has made in the company.

Fatu said, “It would be learning. Learning from family. Learning a lot from Solo [Sikoa]. Learning a lot from “Big” Jim. A lot from Jey Uso, Roman. It’s really about learning a lot from others. I think Rey Mysterio said this on a podcast after tagging with John Cena and Sheamus. He learned a lot. You’re never been in the game long enough to act like you know it all. So, I think learning the game, structure, all of that.”

On feuding with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre:

“I enjoy working with both. They each bring something different to the game. It just seems like my career is always elevating and elevating. I was just speaking with Tyler Breeze in the back, you have to treat people good because you’ll see the same people up and the same people on the way bad. Make sure everyone’s good, even when you’re bad.”