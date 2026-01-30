Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air next week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In an exciting 6-Woman Tag Team Match, The Elegance Brand (consisting of Ash By Elegance, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance, and Heather By Elegance) will face The Angel Warriors (Xia Brookside and TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee) alongside Indi Hartwell.

Additionally, Elijah and Jade Stone will compete against Order 4 (Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz) in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) will also be in action as part of the tag team lineup.

