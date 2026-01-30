TNA Impact Results – January 29, 2026

Location: Curtis Culwell Center – Dallas, Texas

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the Card

Feast or Fired Reveal (3 Title Shots & 1 Pink Slip)

No Holds Barred Match: AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

Elayna Black in action

Elijah vs. Jason Hotch

Non-Title Match: TNA International Champion Stacks vs. Home-Town Man

Nic Nemeth vs. BDE

The System Break Their Silence

The System Speaks

Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander, and Bear Bronson made their way to the ring, bullying a stagehand along the way. Edwards addressed his shocking betrayal from last week, claiming “it had to be done.” He said Moose was once the most dominant athlete in professional wrestling, but now he’s nothing more than a selfish prick who only looks out for himself. Edwards also took aim at JDC, saying he only joined The System to ride their coattails to the end of his “pathetic” career.

Alisha Edwards then confronted her husband, saying she was hurt that Eddie kept his actions a secret from her. Eddie responded coldly, claiming Alisha’s emotional reactions don’t belong in business. He warned her that her contract is coming up soon and told her she either trusts The System completely—or she’s out. Alisha made her decision clear and walked away, stating she wants no part of The System.

Backstage Interview – BDE

Speaking with Gia Miller, BDE said he’s tired of being overlooked as just a YouTuber and is determined to prove he belongs in TNA.

Nic Nemeth vs. BDE

RESULTS: Nic Nemeth defeats BDE via pinfall with the Danger Zone.

After the match, Ryan Nemeth called out Mara Sadé, accusing her of constantly attacking him while refusing to admit he beat her fair and square. Sadé saw things differently, which Ryan dismissed as her emotions getting in the way. She faked a handshake before attempting a superkick, but Ryan blocked it and dropped Sadé with a superkick of his own.

Backstage – The Elegance Brand

The Elegance Brand celebrated the return of Ash by Elegance, who pointed out that she never lost the Knockouts Championship. The celebration was interrupted by Léi Yǐng Lee, backed by Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell, who challenged Ash to come get it. A trios match was made for later on Ash’s terms.

Mr. Elegance attempted to impress Hartwell by showing off his physique, but she declared, “This is not my type of party,” grabbed the champagne, and exited.

Non-Title Match

TNA International Champion Stacks (w/ Arianna Grace) vs. Home-Town Man

Stacks attempted to use his championship belt as a weapon during the match, but Grace refused to help him cheat after reconciling with her father last week.

RESULTS: Stacks defeats Home-Town Man via pinfall with his feet on the ropes after raking the eyes.

After the match, Stacks insisted to Grace that he won the match fairly.

TNA Injury Report

Moose is out with a back injury following Genesis and last week’s attack by The System.

Rich Swann is cleared to compete in tonight’s main event despite lingering injuries.

Mara Sadé is being evaluated following the attack by Ryan Nemeth earlier in the night.

Backstage

Stacks confronted Arianna Grace for not helping him secure the win, saying they were supposed to take over TNA together. Santino Marella arrived just as Grace sent Stacks packing.

Jason Hotch (w/ Order 4) vs. Elijah

Hotch distracted the referee during the match, allowing Mustafa Ali to rake Elijah’s eyes.

RESULTS: Elijah defeats Jason Hotch via pinfall with a Tombstone Piledriver.

After the match, Order 4 attacked Elijah. Agent Zero handed Ali Elijah’s guitar, but Elijah fought back, kicking Ali in the midsection and smashing the guitar over his head before standing tall.

Backstage – Jada Stone

Jada Stone said she was excited to be part of TNA, but she was quickly interrupted by Order 4. Stone didn’t appreciate the interruption, and Tasha Steelz dropped her with a forearm. Trainers rushed in as Elijah helped Stone to her feet and asked her, “Do you want to walk with Elijah?”

Elayna Black vs. Ruthie Jay

RESULTS: Elayna Black defeats Ruthie Jay via pinfall with a double-underhook twisting neckbreaker.

Backstage – The Hardys & The Righteous

The Hardys spoke about how exciting it is to compete on AXS TV, but they were interrupted by The Righteous. Vincent and Dutch said they found clarity at Genesis, claiming the Hardys only won because The Righteous allowed them to be themselves.

Vincent said, “This doesn’t have to be war.”

Matt Hardy responded, “What are we doing here, guys?”

Feast or Fired Results

Trey Miguel wins a shot at the TNA International Championship.

Eddie Edwards earns a shot at the TNA World Championship.

Steve Maclin receives the pink slip and is FIRED.

Eric Young wins an X-Division Championship title shot.

Gia Miller, who led the case opening, asked Maclin if he had any final words. Maclin walked away in silence.

Backstage

Eddie Edwards wasted no time confronting Mike Santana, warning him that no one can defeat The System.

Announced for Next Week on Impact

Elijah & Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz

The Righteous in action

The Elegance Brand vs. Indi Hartwell, Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside

No Holds Barred Match

AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

RESULTS: In a brutal main event, Rich Swann defeats AJ Francis via pinfall. Swann sent Francis crashing into steel chairs, buried him under more chairs, then climbed to the top rope and connected with a Frog Splash onto Francis for the win.