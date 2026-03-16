Spoilers: MLW Fusion TV Taping Results From 3/14/2026

Major League Wrestling held the latest set of Fusion TV tapings this past Saturday night from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The matches will air on future episodes of Fusion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Episode One

– Matt Riddle def. Trevor Lee after Riddle pulled the referee in front of him to avoid a Cave-In, then rolled Lee up. Riddle then confronted Alex Hammerstone, who was at commentary, after the match and hit him with a spinning back fist.

– “The Mercenary” Paul Hauser def. “Frat Daddy” Bryce Cannon.

– Zamaya def. Priscilla Kelly.

– Karl Anderson def. Donovan Dijak. John Bishop came in after the match and joined Dijak in beating down Anderson. Dijak and Bishop then announced that Josh Bishop was the new member of the Skyscrapers and thus one half of the MLW Tag Team Champions.

– Teddy Long comes out to introduce LeBron Kozone.

– LeBron Kozone def. Alan Angels.

– Místico came out to sit at ringside.

– Bunkhouse Stampede For MLW Southern Crown Championship: Trevor Lee def. Andrew Everett, Ikuro Kwon, The Beast Man, Diego Hill, Jesus Rodriguez, Paul Hauser, Festus, Josh Bishop and Matthew Justice.

Episode Two

– Titán def. Magnus. Místico was ringside for the match.

– Austin Aries did an interview and issued a challenge for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Diego Hill comes out and accepted before hitting Aries with a spin kick.

– LeBron Kozone def. Okumura.

– The New Skyscrapers had an interview.

– The Good Brothers def. Contra Unit via DQ after Ikuro Kwon misted Krugger. The New Skyscrapers came out and brawled with The Good Brothers after.

– MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Austin Aries def. Diego Hill. Aries took the mic and asked if he had Místico’s attention yet.

– Místico was back at ringside.

– MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship Match: Shotzi Blackheart def. Kira.

– Alex Hammerstone def. Matt Riddle with a rollup that appeared to end early when Hammerstone suffered an apparent injury at ringside. Riddle cut a promo after the match against Karrion Kross, and the whole roster came out and brawled.

– The Good Brothers cut a pro-MLW promo and lead the crowd in an “MLW” chant to end the night.