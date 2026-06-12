TNA iMPACT Results – June 11, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered a blockbuster episode from the CoBank Arena at the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado. Mike Santana successfully defended the TNA World Championship against Eric Young, Nic Nemeth officially challenged for the title at Slammiversary, and multiple major matches were announced for TNA’s biggest event of the summer.

Location: CoBank Arena at the National Western Center – Denver, Colorado

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

TNA World Championship Match

Mike Santana (c) vs. Eric Young

The show opened with the TNA World Championship on the line as Mike Santana defended against Eric Young.

Late in the match, Santana appeared moments away from victory after connecting with Spin the Block. However, Young avoided another attempt and inadvertently knocked down the referee.

Santana landed a second Spin the Block, but there was no official available to count the fall. Young recovered and delivered a low blow before grabbing the championship belt.

Before Young could capitalize, Ricky Sosa made his surprise return and distracted him long enough for Santana to regain control.

Winner: Mike Santana via pinfall (roll-up) AND STILL TNA World Champion

Post-Match – Nic Nemeth Makes His Decision

Following the match, Eric Young chased Ricky Sosa up the entrance ramp.

Moments later, Nic Nemeth stormed to the ring carrying his Call Your Shot Trophy.

With fans chanting for him to cash in immediately, Nemeth teased using the trophy but instead helped Santana to his feet.

Nemeth then revealed that he wanted to win the championship the right way and officially challenged Santana to a TNA World Championship match at Slammiversary. Santana accepted.

Order 4 Promo

Mustafa Ali delivered a controversial promo directed at KC Navarro ahead of their championship match later in the evening.

Ali referenced the recent passing of Navarro’s uncle and claimed Navarro would suffer another loss tonight before sarcastically offering his condolences.

Elijah vs. Mr. Elegance

Before the match began, a representative delivered legal papers to Elijah at ringside, creating a distraction. Mr. Elegance immediately capitalized.

Winner: Mr. Elegance via pinfall (roll-up)

After the match, AJ Francis appeared and revealed that the papers were part of a lawsuit stemming from Elijah allegedly ignoring a cease-and-desist order.

Elijah responded by clotheslining Francis over the top rope, and the two brawled into the crowd while Mr. Elegance celebrated in the ring.

Lei Ying Lee Gets Revenge

TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee came to the ring looking for payback after her loss to Mr. Elegance the previous week.

Lee attacked Mr. Elegance before Xia Brookside arrived. However, Lee quickly sent Brookside retreating before any further damage could be done.

Backstage – Santana, Nemeth & KC Navarro

Nic Nemeth spoke with KC Navarro while preparing for their respective matches.

Ryan Nemeth and Mike Santana briefly joined the conversation, with Santana expressing respect for Nemeth’s decision not to cash in the Call Your Shot Trophy.

Navarro cut the moment short, reminding everyone he needed to focus on his upcoming championship opportunity.

Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Leon Slater & Fabian Aichner

The System once again relied on outside interference to gain an advantage.

Alisha Edwards distracted the referee at a key moment, allowing Cedric Alexander to capitalize.

Winners: Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards via pinfall

(Finisher: Lumbar Check)

Post-Match – Moose Returns

After the match, The System continued their assault on Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner.

Moose ran to the ring to make the save, sending The System retreating.

With the ring cleared, Moose grabbed a microphone and announced that Santino Marella had officially signed Moose vs. Eddie Edwards for Slammiversary.

Backstage – Santino Marella & Indi Hartwell

Santino Marella stated that he and Indi Hartwell had moved past their issues with Arianna Grace and Stacks.

Hartwell then requested a rematch against Elayna Black, which Santino approved.

The Righteous Promo

Vincent reflected on The Righteous’ victory in the Wicked Match and claimed The Hardys had become obsolete.

Dutch admitted he enjoyed watching Jeff Hardy suffer during the match, while Vincent declared that their next goal was the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

Santino Marella interrupted and agreed that The Righteous deserved a title opportunity. However, he also reminded everyone that The Hardys still had a contractual rematch.

As a result, Santino announced:

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match – Slammiversary

The System (c)

The Hardys

The Righteous

The arena lights suddenly went out.

When they returned, a ladder stood in the middle of the ring as Broken Matt Hardy’s laugh echoed throughout the arena, visibly rattling The Righteous.

Six-Person Tag Team Match

The Elegance Brand (Ash, Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance) (w/ Mr. Elegance) vs. Rosemary, Allie & Mara Sadé

The match broke down before it officially started when Mr. Elegance blindsided Mara Sadé during her entrance.

Despite the early attack, the supernatural trio battled back.

Winners: Rosemary, Allie & Mara Sadé via pinfall (Codebreaker)

Slammiversary Announcement

It was announced that:

Rosemary & Allie will challenge The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary.

Eric Young will face Ricky Sosa.

TNA International Championship Match

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. KC Navarro

Earlier in the night, Navarro requested that Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth be at ringside to neutralize Order 4.

When the match began, neither man appeared.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via submission (Sharpshooter) AND STILL TNA International Champion

Post-Match Chaos

After retaining the championship, Ali reapplied the Sharpshooter on Navarro.

This time, Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth rushed to the ring to make the save.

Ali attempted to strike Santana with the championship belt, but Nemeth intercepted him with a superkick.

Santana and Nemeth shared a brief stare-down before Nemeth suddenly dropped the champion with an FKA Zig Zag.

Nemeth stood tall over Santana as the show came to a close, sending a clear message ahead of their TNA World Championship showdown at Slammiversary.

This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT successfully raised the stakes heading into Slammiversary. Mike Santana survived Eric Young, Nic Nemeth officially stepped into the title picture, and multiple championship rivalries intensified. Between Moose’s return, The Hardys’ mind games, and Nemeth laying out the World Champion, TNA continues to build strong momentum toward one of its biggest events of the year.