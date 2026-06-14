Spoilers: MLW Fusion TV Taping Results From 6/12/2026

Major League Wrestling held its latest Fusion TV tapings on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event featured tournament matches for the Opera Cup, which will be aired in upcoming episodes of Fusion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Okumura def. Love Doug.

– Zamaya def. Tiara James.

– Matt Riddle def. Mark Coffey in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– MLW Women’s Champion Shotzi def. STARDOM’s Rina.

– Joe Coffey def. Andrew Everett.

– STARDOM’s Saya Kamitani def. Lady Frost.

– Austin Aries def. Trevor Lee in an Opera Cup Tournament Second Round Match.

– Josh Bishop def. Rich Moya.

– Wolfgang def. Beastman.

– LaBron Kozone def. Diego Hill in an Opera Cup Tournament Second Round Match.

– MLW Middleweight Champion Templario def. Okumura, Soberano Jr. and Andew Everett in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

– Brick Savage def. Trevor Lee.

– Big Damo def. Odyssey in an Opera Cup Tournament Second Round Match.

– JUMBO wins a handicap match.

– MLW World Champion Killer Kross def. Donovan Dijak.