Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 6/11/2026

All Elite Wrestling recently held a new set of ROH TV tapings on Thursday at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, just before that evening’s Collision television tapings.

These matches will be featured in a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub as part of the Global Wars: Cincinnati event.

– “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purazzo (c) def. Olympia to retain her ROH Pure Women’s Championship.

– Syuri def. Billie Starkz.

– The Opps def. The Premier Athletes.

– Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa def. Lacey Lane and Viva Van.

– Queen Aminata def. Hanako.

– Maika def. Diamante.

– Mickey Nicholls def. Aaron Solo

– Takumi Iroha def. Hyan.

– “Blackheart” Lio Rush def. Action Andretti and AR Fox (c) in a 3-Way Match to become the new ROH World Television Champion. Rush pinned Andretti to win the title.