Alisha Edwards Raises Contract Concerns And Walks Away From The System

The opening segment of Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC featured The System addressing their betrayal of Moose and JDC, which concluded last week’s show.

Alisha Edwards, unaware of the turn, entered the ring to confront them about being left in the dark, despite Eddie Edwards’ involvement.

Eddie explained that Alisha’s reaction was precisely why she was kept out of the loop. Alisha then pointed out that her contract with the company was expiring soon and questioned what would happen if she decided she no longer wanted to be part of the group. Eddie responded that she could trust The System and simply leave.

In response, Alisha expressed her desire to exit and left the ring.

Alisha has been with TNA since 2015 and is a former TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, having held the titles alongside Masha Slamovich as The Malisha from May to September of 2024.