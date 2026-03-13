Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, which will air next week from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The matches scheduled include a tag team bout featuring The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) against The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth, known as “The Wanted Man,” and Ryan Nemeth, referred to as “The Hollywood Hunk”). Additionally, The System’s “The Most Professional Wrestler,” Brian Myers, will face “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose, in a singles match.

In another tag team match, Dani Luna and TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace will compete against the Angel Warriors, which consist of Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee.

Furthermore, “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will go up against Home Town Man in a singles match. Elayna Black is set to take on Jada Stone in another singles competition, and The Elegance Brand’s Mr. Elegance will also be in action in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.