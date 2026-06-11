Scott Steiner Allegedly Told Dixie Carter She Was ‘F*cking Up Bad’

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has reflected on his departure from TNA Wrestling in 2013, revealing that Scott Steiner was the only person within the company who directly confronted management on his behalf.

Speaking on his podcast, Jarrett looked back on the turbulent period when he exited the promotion he helped create. At the time, TNA was undergoing significant internal changes as then-president Dixie Carter and Panda Energy reportedly restructured the company’s leadership.

According to Jarrett, Steiner strongly opposed the direction the company was taking and was vocal about his concerns regarding the treatment of TNA’s founder.

Jarrett praised Steiner’s loyalty while acknowledging the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion’s reputation for being outspoken. “He’s his own worst enemy at times. He’s very vocal.”

Despite Steiner’s polarizing reputation, Jarrett said that when many others remained silent, Steiner was willing to directly challenge management. “Scotty—God bless him. We’ve talked about it right here before. Out of all the crap that went down, he’s the only one—and I’m not pointing fingers at anybody this time—but he’s the only one who went to [former TNA President] Dixie Carter, looked her in the eye, and said: ‘Dixie, you are f*cking up bad. I’m telling you, you are screwing yourself bad.’”

Jarrett explained that the incident strengthened his respect for Steiner and highlighted a side of the wrestling veteran that many fans may not fully appreciate. “So that’s just kind of the friendship that started. People don’t really know the loyalty—the fierce loyalty.”

According to Jarrett, Steiner’s actions stemmed from a genuine desire to stand up for people he cares about, even if it occasionally puts him at odds with others. “Scotty really does, in his heart of hearts, want what’s best for the people he loves.”

At the same time, Jarrett acknowledged that Steiner’s loyalty comes with a warning label. “You get on his bad side, not so much.”

Jarrett’s departure from TNA marked a major turning point in the promotion’s history. After leaving the company he co-founded, he would later launch Global Force Wrestling before eventually returning to TNA years later in various roles.

As for Steiner, the former world champion has long been known as one of wrestling’s most outspoken personalities, often making headlines for his unfiltered opinions and willingness to challenge authority figures. Jarrett’s latest comments offer another example of the fierce loyalty and directness that have become trademarks of Steiner’s personality both inside and outside the wrestling business.

While the events surrounding Jarrett’s 2013 departure remain a controversial chapter in TNA history, the Hall of Famer made it clear that one person never hesitated to speak his mind—and that was Scott Steiner.