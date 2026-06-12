Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air next week from the Cobank Arena at the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado, on AMC and TNA+.

Indi Hartwell will face Elayna Black in a singles match. In a 6-Man Tag Team Match, “The Face of the Franchise” Moose and The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will team up against The System (Eddie Edwards and TNA World Tag Team Champions “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Bear Bronson).

Additionally, Order 4, consisting of TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch, will battle KC Navarro, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, and “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth in another 6-Man Tag Team contest.

Furthermore, Ricky Sosa will compete in singles action. There will also be an episode of “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian’s segment, The King’s Speech, featuring “The Youngest in Charge” Leon Slater and The System’s TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander.

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