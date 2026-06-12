Latest Update On Trey Miguel’s Recovery Timeline

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel recently suffered a non-displaced fracture of his patella during his match against Mustafa Ali at TNA Rebellion on April 11th.

TNA included an update on Miguel in their weekly injury report during Thursday’s episode of iMPACT on AMC. The report stated that Miguel could be cleared to return to the ring in six to eight weeks.

At the time of his injury, Miguel was the TNA International Champion but lost the title to Ali during Rebellion.