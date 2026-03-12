TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (3/12/2026): Atlanta, GA.

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT returns tonight.
The March 12 episode of the weekly TNA on AMC TV premieres this evening at 9/8c from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, GA.
The following lineup is advertised heading into tonight’s show:
* Atlanta Street Fight: Moose vs. Cedric Alexander
* Trey Miguel, BDE & Rich Swann vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, John Skyler & Jason Hotch) (w/ Tasha Steelz & Agent Zero)
* A.J. Francis vs. Elijah
* The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)
* Ricky Sosa appearance
* Steve Maclin to speak
* Indi Hartwell to compete
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.